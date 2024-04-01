Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indus Towers, Sundaram, Mankind Pharma likely to be added to MSCI index

Nuvama has identified about a dozen "high conviction" domestic stocks that could get added to the index

MSCI rebalancing could see addition of three Indian stocks, two deletions

Representational Image

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indus Towers, Sundaram Finance and Mankind Pharma are among stocks that may get added to the MSCI Global Standard index during the next rebalancing exercise in May.

Meanwhile, PayTM could get deleted from the index if the stock languishes around the current levels over the next few weeks, according to a report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the report, the cut off date for calculating addition and removal of stocks from the widely-tracked MSCI indices is April 17, while the changes will be announced by the global index provider on May 13.

Nuvama has identified about a dozen “high conviction” domestic stocks that could get added to the index.

Another six stocks that include Alkem Lab, Thermax and Prestige Estates, could also be added provided their share prices rally over the next few weeks.

The addition of some stocks such as Indus Tower and Mankind Pharma, is on the back of increase in public float following share sales by strategic investors.

At the end of March, India's weight in the MSCI Emerging Market Index rose to 17.7 per cent from just 8 per cent during early 2020.

Nuvama expects India’s weighting to cross the 20 per cent mark during the second half of calendar 2024.

Also Read

Mankind Pharma slips 4% on Beige's likely 3% stake sale via block deal

Indus Towers may emit weak signals as Vodafone Idea concerns persist

May restrict services to Vodafone Idea if dues unpaid: Indus Towers to Trai

MSCI February Rejig: NMDC, PNB, BHEL, Union Bank, GMR Airports make the cut

Indus Towers at over 2-yr high; Citi maintains buy, bull-case target Rs 400

Growth expectations and better margins drive gains in hotel stocks

PNB Housing Finance stock rises 19.11% on the first trading day of FY25

Selecting a REIT: Factor in capital gains and dividend payouts

FY25: An opportunity for long-term investors to pick small, midcap stocks

FY24's best-performing stock has more legs to run, say analysts

Topics : Vodafone Indus Towers Sundaram Mutual Mankind Pharma MSCI indices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon