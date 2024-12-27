Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 09:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / JSW Infrastructure anchored for robust growth on strong balance sheet

JSW Infrastructure anchored for robust growth on strong balance sheet

A majority of JSWIL's ports are deep draught ports with multi-modal evacuation infrastructure

JSW
Premium

JSW (Photo: Reuters)

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Infrastructure (JSWIL), the second-largest private port operator is on an expansion drive. It plans to add capacity from the existing 170mnt (million tonnes) to reach 400mnt. The implied compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is 16 per cent over FY24-30.  The port operator derives significant volume from group companies (JSW Steel contributed 60 per cent of traffic in H1FY24). It aims to improve third-party volumes to 48 per cent in H1FY25.  Acquisition of Navkar Corporation, which operates three CFS (Container Freight Stations) and one Inland Container Depot (ICD), and Sical’s CTO (Combined Transport Operator) licence, and a contract to build
Topics : JSW Infrastructure stock market trading infrastructure infra stocks

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon