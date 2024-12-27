JSW Infrastructure anchored for robust growth on strong balance sheet

JSW Infrastructure (JSWIL), the second-largest private port operator is on an expansion drive. It plans to add capacity from the existing 170mnt (million tonnes) to reach 400mnt. The implied compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is 16 per cent over FY24-30. The port operator derives significant volume from group companies (JSW Steel contributed 60 per cent of traffic in H1FY24). It aims to improve third-party volumes to 48 per cent in H1FY25. Acquisition of Navkar Corporation, which operates three CFS (Container Freight Stations) and one Inland Container Depot (ICD), and Sical’s CTO (Combined Transport Operator) licence, and a contract to build