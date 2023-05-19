Nexus Select Trust, country's first pure-play REIT, rises 4% on debut

And they ended the session at Rs 104.3, a 4.3 per cent gain from its issue price. The initial public offering (IPO) of Nexus Select Trust, India’s first pure-play real estate investment trust (REIT), garnered 5.4x subscription. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 4.8x, and other investors subscribed to the issue 6.2 times.

