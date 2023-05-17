Bharti Airtel's Q4 results give hope, experts see stock gaining 10-25%

Bharti Airtel delivered encouraging results for the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) as telecom and associated services moved into the 5G zone.
In India, Airtel’s mobile Q4 revenue and Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) were Rs 19,550 crore (up 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter or QoQ) and Rs 10,530 crore (up 1.1 per cent QoQ), respectively. The Ebitda margin was flat at 52.2 per cent. ARPU or average revenue per user per month rose marginally to Rs 179. Blended ARPU is near Rs 193 – which is also flat.
The company raised entry-level prepaid base tariffs to Rs 155 from Rs 99. For Q4, net customer addition for 4G was an impressive 7.4 million and for FY23, net subscriber addition was at 9.4 million with average ARPU of Rs 192 (up 18 per cent YoY).
