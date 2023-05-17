close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bharti Airtel's Q4 results give hope, experts see stock gaining 10-25%

Return on capital employed is low at 8.5 per cent, and the net debt: Ebitda is at 2.9x, consolidated

Devangshu Datta
airtel
Premium

The stock gained half a per cent on Wednesday to close at Rs 793 per share on the BSE

4 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 9:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel delivered encouraging results for the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) as telecom and associated services moved into the 5G zone.
In India, Airtel’s mobile Q4 revenue and Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) were Rs 19,550 crore (up 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter or QoQ) and Rs 10,530 crore (up 1.1 per cent QoQ), respectively. The Ebitda margin was flat at 52.2 per cent. ARPU or average revenue per user per month rose marginally to Rs 179. Blended ARPU is near Rs 193 – which is also flat. 
The company raised entry-level prepaid base tariffs to Rs 155 from Rs 99. For Q4, net customer addition for 4G was an impressive 7.4 million and for FY23, net subscriber addition was at 9.4 million with average ARPU of Rs 192 (up 18 per cent YoY). 
Or

Also Read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

Airtel World Pass international plans for prepaid, postpaid users announced

Airtel to merge Sri Lanka ops with Dialog to make nation's largest telco

Bharti Airtel to increase entry-level tariff in all circles soon: Report

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Markets drop on US debt ceiling concerns, benchmark indices shed 6% each

SGX Nifty will be renamed as GIFT Nifty from July 3, confirms NSE

A year after listing, LIC scorecard lacks lustre; new biz premium down 50%

NSE posts consolidated net profit of Rs 7,356 cr; revenue at Rs 12,765 cr

Street rejoices DLF's strong Q4 performance, guidance; stock surges 7.4%

Bharti Airtel

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Bharti Airtel Q4 Results airtel 5G Compass

First Published: May 17 2023 | 9:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Bharti Airtel's Q4 results give hope, experts see stock gaining 10-25%

airtel
4 min read
Premium

Small-caps steal a march over large-caps, look primed for outperformance

Concerns of a taper gain significance as the delta variant threatens the global economic recovery.
3 min read

Foreign portfolio investment in equities drop 11% to $542 bn in Jan-Mar qtr

Ebix intends to merge Yatra Online in its Indian EbixCash subsidiary
3 min read
Premium

India-focused offshore fund, ETFs record $803 mn net inflow in Q4

India-focused offshore fund, ETFs record $803 mn net inflow in Q4
3 min read

Markets drop on US debt ceiling concerns, benchmark indices shed 6% each

Equity market
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

A year after listing, LIC scorecard lacks lustre; new biz premium down 50%

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

SGX Nifty will be renamed as GIFT Nifty from July 3, confirms NSE

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
1 min read

Markets drop on US debt ceiling concerns, benchmark indices shed 6% each

Equity market
3 min read
Premium

Bharti Airtel's Q4 results give hope, experts see stock gaining 10-25%

airtel
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon