The company did not offer volume guidance for FY24 due to near-term uncertainties. The manag

Novelis’ Q4FY23 Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) were below estimates on weak volumes (down 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY)), partly offset by quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) or sequential recovery in margins. Channel destocking and weak macro conditions continued to impact the beverage cans and other specialty segments, which contributes 80 per cent to volumes.