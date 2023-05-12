Novelis’ results for the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) disappointed investors and as a result, the share price of Hindalco (Novelis is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Hindalco) has slid. The non-ferrous metals major is suffering from the impact of a down-cycle in aluminium and copper, as well as the slowdown imposed in Europe by the Russia-Ukraine war. Prospects for the firm look gloomy, at least for the first half (H1) of FY24.
Novelis’ Q4FY23 Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) were below estimates on weak volumes (down 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY)), partly offset by quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) or sequential recovery in margins. Channel destocking and weak macro conditions continued to impact the beverage cans and other specialty segments, which contributes 80 per cent to volumes.
The company did not offer volume guidance for FY24 due to near-term uncertainties. The manag
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or