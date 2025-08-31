Options on a new clock: The day swap that could tilt the stock market

Equity market traders may see a marked shift in trading patterns as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE swap the expiry days for their derivatives contracts, signalling a potential turning point for futures and options (F&O) trading.

From this week, NSE’s weekly Nifty contracts will expire on Tuesdays instead of Thursdays, while BSE’s Sensex contracts will move to Thursdays instead of Tuesdays.

Last week marked the final Thursday expiry for Nifty contracts. Monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts will also adopt the new Tuesday (NSE) and Thursday (BSE) schedules.

The move follows recent directives from the Securities and Exchange Board