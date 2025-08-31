Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Options on a new clock: The day swap that could tilt the stock market

Options on a new clock: The day swap that could tilt the stock market

Expiry-day swing gives NSE a chance to reclaim lost territory from BSE

OPTIONS TRADING
premium

Analysts expect this swap could shift market share in index options trading, with NSE likely to reclaim some lost ground from BSE.

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Equity market traders may see a marked shift in trading patterns as the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE swap the expiry days for their derivatives contracts, signalling a potential turning point for futures and options (F&O) trading. 
From this week, NSE’s weekly Nifty contracts will expire on Tuesdays instead of Thursdays, while BSE’s Sensex contracts will move to Thursdays instead of Tuesdays. 
Last week marked the final Thursday expiry for Nifty contracts. Monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts will also adopt the new Tuesday (NSE) and Thursday (BSE) schedules. 
The move follows recent directives from the Securities and Exchange Board
Topics : stock market trading BSE NSE stock markets Market Lens Options trading National Stock Exchange
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon