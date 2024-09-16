Puri Buch row: Youth Congress workers stage protest outside Sebi office

Youth Congress activists on Monday demonstrated outside the Sebi office in Mumbai, demanding a probe into allegations raised against Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her resignation. Police detained the workers and booked them under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Citing the US short-seller Hindenburg Research's report, the party workers led by Mumbai Youth Congress president Akhilesh Yadav demanded Puri Buch's resignation, alleging a conflict of interest. "We wanted an inquiry into the allegations and Puri Buch's resignation from the post," said Yadav. Puri Buch and Sebi had denied allegations.

While Hindenburg had alleged that the Buchs had previous investments in a fund that was part of network of funds used by two Adani associates to round-trip money and inflate group stock prices, the Congress alleged conflict of interest in dealings with ICICI, where she worked until 2011, as well as with Mahindra Group and four other companies due to consulting fees given by them to her husband Dhaval Buch.



"We are upright and honest professionals and have led our respective professional lives with transparency and dignity," Buchs said, describing their work record as "unblemished" and that they will demolish all "motivated allegations even in future".