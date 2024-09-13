Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Mutual funds betting big on recently listed and new-age companies

Mutual funds betting big on recently listed and new-age companies

PB Fintech and Delhivery were also among the top 15 most bought stocks, as per an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research

mutual fund investment

Representative Picture

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fund managers placed big bets on new-age companies and recently listed firms in August with three such stocks featuring in the top five most bought stock list of mutual funds (MFs) last month.

Ola Electric, which listed on August 9, was the second most bought stock as fund managers lapped up over Rs 2,740 crore worth of shares. Newly listed FirstCry saw MFs buying 40 million shares worth Rs 2,550 crore. Zomato ranked fourth in the list as MFs deployed Rs 2,500 crore in the stock.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Axis Bank led the top buy list as MFs bought Rs 3,120 worth of stocks. However, its larger peer HDFC Bank saw MFs pulling out as much as Rs 8,370 crore. The stock, which has struggled to perform in recent years, saw several fund houses cutting allocation after making significant buying for six successive months. Quant MF completely exited the stock in August months after betting big.  Other stocks in the most sold list included Bharti Airtel, Zydus Lifesciences, Indus Towers, Coal India and Dixon Technologies.
 

Fund houses completely exited Adani Enterprises while making significant buying in Adani Energy Solutions.

In August, MFs bought domestic equities worth over Rs 35,600 crore and alongside foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 2,700 in the Indian secondary market, the report noted.

chart

More From This Section

PremiumIndia's benchmark indices rallied on Friday, mirroring gains in global equities, after the latest US economic data allayed fears of recession in the world's biggest economy. The continued buying support from domestic investors added to the market buo

Trend reversal: Growth, quality investing gain momentum, outdo value theme

PremiumSBI Card

Higher credit costs may impact growth of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Bulls take charge: Sensex breaches 83,000 on global rate-cut hopes

PremiumDixon Technologies

New client additions to turbocharge growth for Dixon Technologies

PremiumSolar cell

Green investments set to add spark to Tata Power, but challenges remain

Also Read

PremiumMutual fund offerings that are believed to be safer investment options have witnessed a marked surge in inflows, reflecting a shift in investor sentiment amid concerns over a potential global slowdown and elevated valuations in the midcap and smallca

Investors switch to safe-haven funds; flows into low-risk MFs up 70%

SIP, mutual fund, investment

Close irregular PPF accounts of minors, shift to MFs, long-term FDs

PremiumMutual Funds

Mutual fund derivatives exposure nears Rs 2 trn on increased arbitrage play

bank banks banking

Deposit mobilisation: Banks seek level playing field vis-a-vis mutual funds

Mutual Funds

Quant Mutual Fund moves out of HDFC Bank months after betting big

Topics : IPO Mutual Funds listed firms stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon