Quant MF sees investors taking risk-on approach post US elections

The correction should be seen as an opportunity to build more resilient and rewarding portfolios, Quant MF stated

Buoyed by robust buying from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), Indian equity benchmarks soared to new heights on both intraday and closing levels on Friday. Strong foreign inflows also bolstered the rupee, which reached a two-month high against the
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

The recent downturn in the equity market could see a reversal once the US elections are over, believes Quant Mutual Fund.
 
Last month’s correction "will most likely be followed by a risk-on phase from November onwards," the fund house said in a communication to investors, citing the recent rise in Bitcoin as a lead indicator.
 
In a 'risk-on' approach, investors are open to taking higher risks.
 
The correction should be seen as an opportunity to build more resilient and rewarding portfolios, Quant MF stated.
 
In the near term, the market may continue to see higher volatility. "Rising impact cost due
