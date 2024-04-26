Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Strong execution key for Tech Mahindra to achieve three-year targets

The investments are likely to halve in FY26 and normalise by FY27

market
Premium

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The market could not make a clear assessment of Tech Mahindra with the stock swinging wildly in the last two sessions. The results on Thursday were expected to be weak but the stock dropped slightly. However, on Friday, investors reviewed the three-year turnaround plan and decided the stock had been oversold and the price recovered 7.5 per cent. Net-net, the stock is up 7.7 per cent in the last two sessions.  

Tech Mahindra reported Q4FY24 revenue of $1.48 billion, down 0.8 per cent (at constant currency). The Communications Media & Entertainment vertical was weak and declined 2.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).
Topics : Tech Mahindra Indian stock market Indian markets The Compass Investments in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon