Strong order book key to keeping Bharat Electronics in good stead

A robust margin performance in the September quarter (Q2FY25) led to a 12 per cent rise in the stock of defence major Bharat Electronics (BEL). While the stock has given up most of those gains in the recent market correction, analysts are positive on the company due to its strong order book, new order inflows, and margin trajectory.

The near-term trigger has been the operating performance in Q2FY25. The company’s revenue went up by 14.8 per cent to Rs 4,605 crore, in line with the estimates. This was driven by a robust order book of Rs 74,595 crore and an