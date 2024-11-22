Business Standard
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Strong order book key to keeping Bharat Electronics in good stead

Strong order book key to keeping Bharat Electronics in good stead

The company has retained its topline growth guidance of 15 per cent in FY25 and expects a 15-17.5 per cent growth in the coming five years, expected to be led by defence, exports, and services

Bharat electronics limited
Premium

Bharat electronics limited | File photo

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A robust margin performance in the September quarter (Q2FY25) led to a 12 per cent rise in the stock of defence major Bharat Electronics (BEL). While the stock has given up most of those gains in the recent market correction, analysts are positive on the company due to its strong order book, new order inflows, and margin trajectory. 
 
The near-term trigger has been the operating performance in Q2FY25. The company’s revenue went up by 14.8 per cent to Rs 4,605 crore, in line with the estimates. This was driven by a robust order book of Rs 74,595 crore and an
Topics : Bharat Electronics limited Bharat Electronics defence manufacturing

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon