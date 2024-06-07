Business Standard
Tuesday's stock market meltdown shaves off Rs 1.4 trillion of MF AUM

According to MF officials, smallcap fund AUMs saw a comparatively lower decline as their portfolios have a higher active weight

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 12:28 AM IST

The sell-off in the equity market on the election result day on Tuesday led to a 5.5 per cent decline in assets under management (AUM) of active equity schemes. The AUM, which stood at Rs 25.3 trillion on Monday, declined by Rs 1.4 trillion on Tuesday to Rs 23.9 trillion, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

The AUMs have recovered partially with the benchmark indices bouncing back 4 per cent in the past two trading sessions. Smallcap funds recorded one of the lowest declines in AUM among active MF schemes at 5.2 per cent despite the smallcap indices seeing the sharpest correction compared to other marketcap based indices. The Nifty Smallcap 100 declined 8.2 per cent on Monday compared to a 7.9 per cent fall in Nifty Midcap 100 and 5.9 per cent slump in Nifty 50.
 
The market run-up on Wednesday led to partial recovery in MF AUMs across schemes. The overall AUM on Wednesday was only Rs 64,000 crore lower than the Monday tally even as some of the fund houses were yet to update the latest AUM on Amfi website. 
First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 12:28 AM IST

