Wind power's rebound is real, but India must fix the bottlenecks soon

Wind energy in India this year achieved a landmark recovery. According to the latest BloombergNEF (BNEF) report, India is expected to add an estimated 6.2 gigawatts (Gw) of wind capacity this year, the highest annual addition from the previous record of 4.2 Gw set in 2017, with 5.8 Gw of new capacity already added through November. This has helped India rise to third position, after China and the United States (US), in wind capacity addition, ahead of countries such as Brazil and Germany. Another factor behind this is the spillover of projects that were originally expected to be commissioned last year but were held back due to the lack of grid connectivity. Grid access has historically been a bottleneck for developers of renewable energy because transmission infrastructure typically takes far longer to plan and build than a solar or wind project itself. This bottleneck began to ease towards the end of last year, when key projects in grid expansion in wind-rich states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka were commissioned, with more capacity added early this year.