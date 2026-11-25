The corporate governance saga playing out between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts over control of the eponymous $200 billion salt-to-software conglomerate also consumed much of the business press’s attention through the year, with no endgame in sight.

The continued march of the artificial intelligence (AI) juggernaut — from the humongous money raised from public and private markets and its concomitant impact on the global cost and availability of capital to unauthorised hacks by agents of leading global AI firms raising fears of not just technological disruptions but an existential threat to humanity — kept everyone, from markets to regulators, on the edge of their seats.

Leadership transitions across some global and Indian firms were no less important, though one grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons — a quick exit and an equally dramatic return within a fortnight. Jensen Huang, the co-founder and chief executive officer of AI chipmaker Nvidia, the world’s largest firm by market capitalisation, set the markets on a rollercoaster amid a spy-romance scandal.

If one were to bucket the big leadership transitions across global and Indian firms this year, the most consequential ones would fall into one of two categories:

Continuity Inc: These are cases where the firms transitioned existing leaders or founders into bigger oversight roles even as new blood, albeit a company insider, was inducted into the corner room. Think Airtel, the country’s second-largest telco by subscribers, where a planned succession saw former chief operating officer Shashwat Sharma take over as chief executive officer (CEO) in January, even as long-term CEO Gopal Vittal transitioned to a vice-chairman role.

Founder of food delivery firm Eternal, Deepinder Goyal, vacated his group CEO position in favour of its quick-delivery division’s co-founder Albinder Dhindsa to take on the role of vice-chairman in February.

Globally too, there were many such planned moves. John Ternus took over from Tim Cook, CEO for 15 years, in September at Apple, with Mr Cook taking on the executive chairman’s mantle. Spotify founder and CEO for two decades, Daniel Ek, moved to the executive chairman’s position, with his long-time deputies Alex Norstrom and Gustav Soderstrom moving in as co-CEOs in January. At Coca-Cola, incumbent CEO James Quincey moved to the executive chairman role, handing the reins to COO Henrique Braun in March.

Shantanu Narayen, Adobe’s CEO for around two decades, will move to the role of executive chair as Anil Chakravarthy takes over as CEO, effective December 1. Josh D’Amaro replaced Bob Iger as The Walt Disney Company’s CEO nine months ahead of schedule in March, with Mr Iger remaining associated with the entertainment and theme park company as a board member.

And legendary investor, 96-year-old Warren Buffett, often referred to as the Oracle of Omaha, finally bowed out in September from Berkshire Hathaway, the trillion-dollar financial conglomerate he had led since 1965, letting his son Howard Buffett take over as chairman, with the senior Buffett taking on the role of chairman emeritus.

To be sure, such orderly transition of an incumbent into a mentor and/or oversight role is not always an unalloyed gift. Handled properly, it can ensure stability of the corporate structure and strategy, and add shareholder value. On the flip side, if the roles are not strictly adhered to, in letter and spirit, the presence of the iconic or long-serving CEO can very easily undermine and constrict the newcomer to the detriment of the organisation and its stakeholders.

Closely-watched transitions: These are cases of big, visible firms where there is ostensibly a need for a strategic/structural pivot, and the incumbent invariably moves out making way for a company outsider or a long-time deputy. The country’s largest private-sector lender, HDFC Bank, saw rival ICICI Bank veteran Anup Bagchi take charge as its MD & CEO in October, succeeding Sashidhar Jagdishan.

Recall that the bank’s chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, resigned in March, raising concerns (unsubstantiated) over certain business practices that he said were not aligned with his “personal values and ethics”. At the loss-making, crisis-hit Air India, incumbent CEO Campbell Wilson was replaced by former Ethiopian Airlines veteran Tewolde Gebremariam in August-September.

The world’s largest physical retailer Walmart saw its CEO of over a decade, Doug McMillon, retire in January, handing over charge to its US chief, John Furner, just as agentic commerce is taking shape. And energy major BP appointed Meg O’Neill, its first external hire for the CEO position and the first woman to lead one of the world’s top five oil majors, replacing its CEO of just over two years, Murray Auchincloss, in April. Though proven leaders in their previous jobs, all eyes will be on these new chiefs as they navigate the corporate labyrinth.