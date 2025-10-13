A clean slate for India and Canada: Time to revive ties and reset strategy

In international relations, pauses have a value of their own. Be it misunderstanding, estrangement, skirmish or even a war, a temporary freeze can allow the much-needed legroom for countries to step back and reset. As Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit, it is precisely such a moment for India-Canada relations. Exactly a year ago, bilateral relations between the two democracies seemed more frayed than ever, even as Canada labelled Indian diplomats as “persons of interest” in a pro-Khalistan murder case, and India expelled Canadian diplomats.

Changes in both