A fresh slate: Protests must spur urgent education, exam system reboot

When the gravity of the leaks of questions for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (Neet-UG) became evident, an admirably swift investigation revealed a nexus between sources in the National Testing Agency (NTA) and coaching-centre teachers, all of whom have been arrested. The exam was rescheduled and held without a hitch. The glitches in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for the Central Board of Secondary Education school-leaving examination resulted in the removal of top board officials and the creation of a one-man inquiry panel, whose findings have not been made public. As the protests ratcheted up under the aegis of the Cockroach Janta Party, and activist Sonam Wangchuk went on indefinite hunger strike, the government opted for draconian police action. When this proved counterproductive and demands for the education minister’s resignation grew, the bureaucrats concerned were transferred, 47 officials of the NTA fired, and “fast-track courts” promised to deal with paper leakers. The government also sent a couple of ministers to engage with the students.

Leaks of questions for examinations have been part of India’s landscape for long, and the NTA was set up in 2017 to address these issues. It also took over the hitherto decentralised and relatively trouble-free administration of India’s most consequential public exams —including the Joint Entrance Examination for undergraduate engineering programmes, the Common University Entrance Test, and a host of tests for fellowships and postgraduate courses. Since 2018, it has handled over 66 million candidate registrations for competitive tests and conducted more than 270 exams. Yet, the NTA seems puzzlingly under-resourced for this consequential role. According to a government reply in the Rajya Sabha, the agency currently has 24 permanent officials and 197 contractual and outsourced workers. Paper-setting is conducted by the agency and not outsourced, the government said. But printing, physical distribution, and exam-centre logistics are handled by third-party vendors, pointing to a lucrative source for leaks.