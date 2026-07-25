Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday announced that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the recent developments surrounding the Neet-UG examination had caused him "deep anguish".

His resignation comes amid the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "non-negotiable" demand that he step down to be held accountable for the irregularities in various government examinations. Thousands of students have been protesting at Jantar Mantar and in other parts of the country, seeking accountability and reforms to the education system.

In a letter addressed to students, Pradhan said he had accepted responsibility for the Neet-UG paper leak "from the very first day" after irregularities surfaced in the May 3 examination. "The events of the last 10 days have saddened me. This is not a matter of individual prestige for me," he wrote, adding that his priority had always been to ensure that no deserving student's future was compromised.