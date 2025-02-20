Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 10:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / A new orbit for India: Startups, innovation propel space ambitions

A new orbit for India: Startups, innovation propel space ambitions

While Isro pioneered cost-effective space innovations, startups are taking efficiency to the next level

Space
Premium

File Photo

Ajay Kumar -
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s space sector has been abuzz with remarkable achievements recently. The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) celebrated a historic milestone with its 100th rocket launch from Sriharikota. Earlier, it successfully conducted space docking under the “SpaDeX” mission, positioning India as the fourth nation—after the United States, Russia, and China—to achieve this advanced capability. While we celebrate these successes, there is still significant ground to cover. Russia demonstrated space docking in 1967, the US in 1975, and China in 2011. Since then, these nations have showcased more advanced capabilities, including space stations, reusable spacecraft, space tourism, and low Earth orbit (LEO)
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion startups in India Startup

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon