Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

A tightrope between Israel and Arab ties

A prolonged Israel-Hamas conflict may, at some point, pose a threat to Indian financial assets

Israel
Premium

Representative Image

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Indian passports issued before 1992 carried two exclusions: The document was not valid for South Africa or Israel. If you wished to travel to the latter, the visa was issued by the Israeli Consulate in the erstwhile Bombay as a separate document without a passport stamp. That changed when the two nations established full diplomatic relations.

However, there was a strong, if clandestine, relationship. During the Indo-Pak War of 1965, Israel supplied mortar shells and other munitions. In 1971, Israel again supplied munitions. By the Kargil War of 1999, the defence relationship was well-established and no longer clandestine. Israel supplied sophisticated laser-guided munitions for the Mirage 2000 as well as reportedly provided intelligence inputs.

Israel is now the third-largest supplier of defence
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Indian passport 80th most powerful: Visit these countries visa-free

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

1.6 mn Indians renounced citizenship in last 10 yrs, 70K gave up passports

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Palliatives, not solutions: When politicians hide failures under largesse

Amrit Kaal 2047: Manufacturing a prosperous Bharat

A blueprint for climate finance at COP28

Building Bharat's national character

Changing saving habits

Topics : India Israel ties Saudi Arabia Hamas passports Financial assets defence sector

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon