Accepting our income demographics

India’s consumption pattern is confusing if you search for a singular thread instead of embracing multiple narratives (is there any other way to make sense of India?). More so, if you don’t internalise the fundamental structure of its consumption — large in aggregate terms but made up of numerous modest income earners and spenders. Or if you forget that a small percentage of India’s large population is larger than a big percentage of the small population of other markets. This is why India can easily rank as both the second or third-largest market for high-end luxury brands or cars, while

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com