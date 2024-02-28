Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Accepting our income demographics

With the blurring urban-rural income divide and the diminishing mental and physical distinctions, large mass markets with modest-income consumers are finally emerging

FMCG, consumer, sales, consumption, goods, shopping, spending
Premium

Representative Picture

Rama Bijapurkar
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 10:42 PM IST
India’s consumption pattern is confusing if you search for a singular thread instead of embracing multiple narratives (is there any other way to make sense of India?). More so, if you don’t internalise the fundamental structure of its consumption — large in aggregate terms but made up of numerous modest income earners and spenders. Or if you forget that a small percentage of India’s large population is larger than a big percentage of the small population of other markets. This is why India can easily rank as both the second or third-largest market for high-end luxury brands or cars, while
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc to give interim dividend worth Rs 2,535 crore

Car sales to cross 4 mn mark this year on strong demand despite price hikes

India's demographic time bomb: Committee to study 'fast population growth'

After an impressive festive season, car sales likely to cool down in Dec

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta announces second dividend of Rs 11 apiece for FY24

Indonesia & Pakistan: Not two peas in a pod

Elections, manifestos, and the infra agenda

A deep threat to election integrity

Emperor's new clothes

How the government lost the script on MSP to farmers

Topics : BS Opinion demographic dividend consumption Car sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveSummer Olympics 2024Poverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon