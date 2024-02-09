Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Addressing the land question: Focus on equity

Indian elites consider it their divine right to have first claim over our Commons - and the Indian state, a petty landlord obsessed with revenue crumbs, actively collaborates

agriculture
Premium

Representative Picture

Rathin Roy
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 11:26 PM IST
In my previous article, I unpacked the problem of iniquitous allocation of land resources in three domains.

Solving the misallocation problem is not, therefore, merely a question of fixing markets and incentives. It requires societal acceptance of the ailment – the use of land to enhance inequalities and promote narrow rather than broad prosperity. Policy solutions will be effective if, and only if, they increase inclusivity.

The first and most immediate task is to agree to a single principle governing the deployment of all types of land.

Every redeployment or deployment of land should be demonstrated to reduce inequality. 

In the case of private
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Cumulatively ravaging effects of inequality

The geography of unequal growth

Indians defy lunar legalities, buy Moon land after Chandrayaan-3 success

Inequality a relative concept; absolute poverty India's urgent concern: CEA

97 land deals closed in India in 2023: Here are the top 10 biggest ones

India's true manufacturing rival is Vietnam, not China

Avoiding the middle-income trap

Finding community

India Shining, 20 years on

Status quo: Das has promises to keep...

Topics : BS Opinion Land Acquisition Bill Inequality property

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon