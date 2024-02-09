Addressing the land question: Focus on equity

In my previous article, I unpacked the problem of iniquitous allocation of land resources in three domains.

Solving the misallocation problem is not, therefore, merely a question of fixing markets and incentives. It requires societal acceptance of the ailment – the use of land to enhance inequalities and promote narrow rather than broad prosperity. Policy solutions will be effective if, and only if, they increase inclusivity.

The first and most immediate task is to agree to a single principle governing the deployment of all types of land.

Every redeployment or deployment of land should be demonstrated to reduce inequality.

In the case of private