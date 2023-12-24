AI in the sky: How the technology has become guiding light for satcom

A new frontier in communications has opened up for consumers in India. Satellite-based communication services, or satcom, will soon roll out across the country after Parliament passed a new law supporting spectrum allocation. Artificial intelligence (AI) will play a critical role in the efficiency and quality of satcom services.



A fresh race is on across the world to cover the Earth with low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has launched Starlink, which had more than 4,000 such satellites in orbit as of July 2023. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is supporting Project Kuiper, which will