AI may have finally tipped the scales in favour of nuclear energy again

Digital giants, Amazon, Google and Microsoft are all exploring the use of nuclear energy. Indeed, nuclear power, which has been under a PR cloud for decades, may make a big comeback as a direct consequence of the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and, to some extent, cryptocurrencies.



Google has partnered with Kairos Power to source energy from small nuclear plants to power its AI-driven data centres. Microsoft has a deal with Constellation to use energy from the Three Mile Island plant, which was the site of a major nuclear accident. Amazon, too, has agreements to invest in