Bad ideas in taxation

There is a great populist urge in India — to take from the rich and give to the poor. This is the path to sustained poverty and economic failure. Two specific mechanisms that are being discussed — wealth tax and inheritance tax — are well known in the field of public finance. All over the world, there is analytical clarity on their lack of usefulness. They have been tried in India. They should not be resurrected.



Roughly once every decade, in India, the taxation of wealth and of inheritance comes up in the public debate. These ideas have been around