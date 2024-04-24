Inheritance tax: Congress wants to snatch your kids' rights, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing on the Congress party following Sam Pitroda's remarks on inheritance tax law. The Prime Minister said the Congress party wanted to take away the rights of people's children during an election rally in Chhattisgarh.

"Shahi parivar's shehzada had said some time ago that more taxes should be imposed on the middle class. Now these people have gone one step further than this. Now, Congress says that it will impose Inheritance Tax, it will also impose tax on the inheritance received from parents," PM Modi said. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The property you have accumulated through your hard work will not be given to your children. The claws of Congress will snatch that too from you. The mantra of Congress is- Congress ki loot zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi. The same people who considered the entire Congress Party as ancestral property and gave it to their children, do not want an ordinary Indian to give his property to his children," he added.

This comes after PM Modi accused the Congress party of wanting to distribute the country's wealth among "infiltrators" and families with more children if voted to power.

"When they (the Congress) were in power, they had said Muslims have the first right to the wealth of the nation. This means they will distribute this wealth to those who have more children, to infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators? Do you agree with this?" the PM had said during a rally earlier this week in Rajasthan.

He went on to say, "Congress's manifesto says they will take stock of the gold that mothers and daughters have, and will distribute that wealth. Manmohan Singh's government had said Muslims have the first right to wealth. Brothers and sisters, this Urban Naxal thinking will not spare even the mangal sutras of my mothers and sister."

The controversy began when Pitroda advocated for implementing a US-style inheritance tax in India during an interview with ANI.

Explaining the concept of inheritance tax prevalent in certain American states, Pitroda highlighted that upon an individual's demise, a significant portion of their wealth is allocated to the government, ensuring that a portion of the accumulated wealth benefits the public welfare.

Contrasting this with the Indian scenario, Pitroda pointed out that currently, there's no such provision, leading to heirs inheriting vast fortunes while the public receives no share. He stressed the necessity for public discourse on such issues.

This drew wide criticism from the BJP party and the COngress party also distanced themselves from the remark.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary (Communications), Jairam Ramesh clarified, "Sam Pitroda has been a mentor, friend, philosopher, and guide to many across the world, including me. He has made numerous, enduring contributions to India's developments. He is the President of the Indian Overseas Congress. Pitroda expresses his opinions freely on issues he feels strongly about. Surely, in a democracy, an individual is at liberty to discuss, express, and debate his personal views. This does not mean that Pitroda's views always reflect the position of the Indian National Congress."

Responding to the criticism, Pitroda said, "Who said 55 per cent will be taken away? Who said something like this should be done in India? Why are the BJP and the media in panic?"

"I mentioned US inheritance tax in the US only as an example in my normal conversation on TV. Can I not mention facts? I said these are the kinds of issues people will have to discuss and debate. This has nothing to do with the policy of any party including Congress," he added.



(With agency inputs)