Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Battling the cricket bat's bulge and the decline of the touch game

Battling the cricket bat's bulge and the decline of the touch game

This Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the administrators have decided to check bat sizes on match days using a standard gauge

Bat size check equipment
Premium

Today’s cricket bats have edges that are as massive as the sweet spots of Donald Bradman’s bat.

Vishal Menon
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 11:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The stunned look of disbelief on Barry Richards’ face said it all. In one hand, the extravagantly gifted former South African opener was holding the bat with which he scored 325 runs in a single day in a Sheffield Shield game in 1970. In the other, he gripped David Warner’s modern-day weapon — the iconic Kaboom. Richards’ bat from a bygone era was slim and understated, while the Kaboom had massive edges, light pickup, and unmatched power. The contrast could not have been more staggering.
 
In 2015, Richards called for a serious reassessment of bat technology to restore parity between
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Cricket BS Opinion eye culture

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon