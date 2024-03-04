Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP unable to leverage Sandeshkhali protests

Anti-incumbency against TMC and Mamata Banerjee cannot be discounted. In the end, it all depends on whether she is able to address the deeper structural problems in her party

Sandeshkhali
Premium

The BJP also seems to lack a strong and unified leadership in the state despite its 70 MLAs and 17 MPs | File image

Bharat Bhushan
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 8:39 AM IST
In West Bengal last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited allegations of sexual exploitation and land grab in Sandeshkhali to launch a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He sought to convert local anger into votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Har chot ka jawab vote se dena hai (for every wound inflicted, reply with your vote)."

Just as her leadership of the Singur and Nandigram agitations in 2007 and 2008 catapulted Mamata Banerjee to power, ending the 34-year rule of the Left Front in the state, the BJP
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Sandeshkhali row: ED files fresh case against TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh

What's happening in Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and how's state govt responding?

'Mamata is still defending it': BJP ups attack on TMC over Sandeshkhali

Trinamool Congress suspends Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan for 6 yrs

West Bengal highlights: Arrested TMC leader Shahjahan suspended from party

How the government lost the script on MSP to farmers

Choking election funds for the Congress

Imran Wins. Army defeated. Instability ahead in Pakistan

The North-South divide: The 'fiscal injustice' rhetoric is biased

Speed dating by Nitish and why the BJP embraced him

Devolution for development

Illegal construction can lead to claim denial

The evenings are hard

Rethink the way we grow food

Leaning on AI for early childhood learning

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal BJP All India Trinamool Congress Nandigram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon