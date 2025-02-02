Budget 2025: Focus on domestic consumption amid global uncertainties

The Budget 2025-26 meets the expectations of fiscal consolidation, maintaining capital expenditure, and boosting consumption through tax cuts. There are many sector-specific measures, tariff adjustments, and simplification of import processes.

The government has rationalised the tariff structure and addressed duty inversion issues on some items but the customs duty rates on primary goods like steel, basic chemicals that are used by downstream industries have remained the same. The import duty rates on many items of drugs and pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, textile machinery, electronic components, lithium-ion batteries, inputs for shipbuilding, telecommunications have been brought down. Still, the customs revenue is expected