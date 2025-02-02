Business Standard

Sunday, February 02, 2025 | 11:57 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Budget 2025: Focus on domestic consumption amid global uncertainties

Budget 2025: Focus on domestic consumption amid global uncertainties

The Budget contains facilitation measures to help exporters of handicrafts, leather goods, and marine products

Economic growth, GDP
Premium

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Budget 2025-26 meets the expectations of fiscal consolidation, maintaining capital expenditure, and boosting consumption through tax cuts. There are many sector-specific measures, tariff adjustments, and simplification of import processes.
 
The government has rationalised the tariff structure and addressed duty inversion issues on some items but the customs duty rates on primary goods like steel, basic chemicals that are used by downstream industries have remained the same. The import duty rates on many items of drugs and pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, textile machinery, electronic components, lithium-ion batteries, inputs for shipbuilding, telecommunications have been brought down. Still, the customs revenue is expected
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Union Budget Budget 2025

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon