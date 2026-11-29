Credit is unlike most financial products: It delivers the benefit immediately while postponing the cost to the future. That makes it intuitively attractive and cognitively difficult to price accurately. While this does not diminish personal responsibility, it does challenge the notion that borrowers always behave as perfectly rational economic actors. As credit becomes faster, more digital and increasingly embedded within everyday commerce, this behavioural reality becomes more significant. The easier it becomes to access credit, the greater the importance of understanding how customers actually make decisions. A lending journey that can be completed within minutes may improve access, but it also reduces the time available for reflection and judgement.

Regulators are already responding to this challenge. Over the past decade, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has strengthened prudential standards, governance expectations and supervisory oversight for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Yet another theme is becoming increasingly visible: Risks do not arise solely from weak balance sheets, liquidity mismatches or governance failures. They can also emerge from the interaction between products, incentives, digital interfaces and human behaviour.

The RBI’s direction on (NBFCs — Responsible Business Conduct) Second Amendment Directions, 2026, reflects this shift.

Conduct regulation has traditionally relied on transparency, disclosure and informed consent to mitigate consumer harm. The emerging framework goes further by asking what sits behind that consent. The RBI recognises that promoting an unsuitable product may constitute misselling notwithstanding explicit customer consent. As a result, institutions are expected to look beyond procedural compliance and focus on product suitability, incentive structures, distribution practices and customer outcomes. Conduct risk therefore begins long before the point of sale, in product design, affordability assessments, customer journeys and the broader business model.

This evolution has implications for NBFCs. Regulatory intensity has increased with the size and systemic significance of an institution. Conduct risk, however, does not necessarily scale in the same way. A Base-layer NBFC originating large volumes of small-ticket digital loans may present limited systemic risk while still creating significant customer harm through weak conduct controls. Conduct materiality is not defined solely by an institution’s ability to threaten financial stability. It also depends on the number of customers affected, the frequency of harmful interactions, the vulnerability of the customer segment and the resulting consequences. A balance sheet may be systemically insignificant while the business model remains socially consequential.

Boards increasingly need visibility into customer outcomes, not merely compliance metrics. Repeat borrowing patterns, refinancing trends, early delinquencies, concurrent borrowing and collection outcomes can collectively indicate whether growth is creating sustainable value or merely bringing future customer distress into the present. The question is not simply whether regulatory requirements have been met, but whether the business model is producing outcomes the institution can defend.

There are legitimate reasons why responsibility remains focused on the lender. It is the lender that ultimately converts demand into debt and remains accountable to the financial regulator. Yet the demand for credit is increasingly shaped before the lender enters the customer journey. Consumer brands, digital platforms, intermediaries and algorithms influence which products customers encounter. As technology increasingly determines how borrowing decisions are shaped, a question emerges: Should responsibility stop with the lender when the demand for credit is being influenced elsewhere?

Responsible lending is necessary but responsible credit markets ultimately require more than responsible lenders.