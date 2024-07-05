Content marketing before its time

The 1976 film Manthan, based on the origin of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF-Amul Dairy), was recently in the news (Business Standard, June 7, 2024). Its wonderfully restored version received rave reviews at Cannes and had a select run in Indian movie halls. Social media buzzed about the quality of the restoration and the movie’s enduring magic.

This renewed interest in Manthan made me reflect on how prophetic Verghese Kurien and the Amul team were to commission a full-fledged movie on their origin. Yes, the movie did not use the names of real people, but