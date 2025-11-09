Customs allows post-clearance revisions - of course, conditions apply

In a welcome move, the government has enabled importers and exporters to, after Customs clearance of goods, revise the particulars in the shipping bill (S/B) or bill of export (BoE) or bill of entry (B/E) and pay differential duty with interest or claim refunds. This will help importers and exporters to rectify any mistakes, such as wrong classification, made during self-assessment.

Section 18A was inserted in the Customs Act, 1962 (CA62) through Section 93 of the Finance Act, 2025 with effect from March 29, 2025, empowering the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to