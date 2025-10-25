Deepfake on duty: How AI is taking fake news to an entirely new level

You can read this piece as an opinion, as a war film script, or as a news story, told with a depth and granularity you’ve never found elsewhere. I will take the suspense away and plead with you to do no such thing. This is an opinion piece, and the upshot is stated in just one word: Caution. Or maybe two: Caveat emptor (buyer beware).

The gallantry awards for Operation Sindoor were announced on the eve of Independence Day. Fifteen Vir Chakras (VrCs), 58 Sena Medals, 26 Vayu Sena Medals, and five Nao Sena Medals for gallantry, and an aggregate