We fumigate granaries to rid them of rats and spray fields to rid them of locusts, and every winter Delhi now does to its own people what it would otherwise reserve for pests, sealing them inside a filthy chamber of smoke and dust and calling it winter.

The Air Quality Life Index estimates that the average Delhi resident loses 8.2 years of life to fine particulate pollution above the World Health Organization’s guidelines. Across India, the State of Global Air report attributed two million deaths in 2023 to polluted air, up from 1.4 million in 2000. Primary schools moved to hybrid classes on November 7, and a generation is growing up believing that a mask and a sealed window are what childhood looks like in the national capital.

Those who govern us have turned the crisis, and even its numbers, into a contest of narratives. For years, the blame fell on Punjab’s farmers. Then official counts of farm fires began to drop — by more than 90 per cent between 2020 and 2025. Yet a National Aeronautics and Space Administration-affiliated scientist estimates that Punjab and Haryana saw 34,000 fires between October 1 and November 9, compared with the 4,459 officially counted in Punjab by November 8. This is because burning has moved to the late afternoon, after the satellites have passed overhead.

Whatever the true count, the filth is largely our own. This year’s review of a decade of studies by the Commission for Air Quality Management’s expert panel traces 27 per cent of Delhi’s winter PM2.5 to particles formed from gases such as sulphur dioxide, 23 per cent to transport, 20 per cent to the burning of biomass and waste, 15 per cent to dust, and 9 per cent to industry and power plants.

Responsibility has been passed from desk to desk at every level of authority until nobody holds it. The National Clean Air Programme has released ₹16,824 crore to 130 cities since 2019, yet 117 of them still breached the national standard for coarse particles in 2025-26. By the middle of 2025, Delhi had spent only ₹13.94 crore of the ₹42.69 crore it had received under the scheme. In July 2025, the environment ministry exempted 78 per cent of the country’s coal plants from installing units that strip sulphur from their smoke, and the exempted plants now account for 81 per cent of the sulphur dioxide emitted by coal plants within 300 km of the capital. Each of these decisions came with its reasons, and together they amount to a surrender.

Who will answer for this? The Supreme Court has been issuing orders on Delhi’s air since a petition was filed in 1985, commissions and action plans have multiplied, and no god is going to come down to clear the sky. The answers, therefore, will have to come from us. A civilisation that never tires of reminding the world of its antiquity once wrote municipal rules into the Arthashastra, fining anyone who threw dirt on the street an eighth of a pana and doubling the fine on the king’s road. Its heirs now foul the air of their capital and wait for the wind to change. Pride in that past will not clean a single breath, and a people that cannot protect its children’s lungs is working its way towards extinction, however old its civilisation.

Delhi needs a radical awakening of conscience, in those who hold office and in those of us who elect them, and a new social contract between the two that treats clean air as the first duty of the state in every month of the year. Beijing showed what such resolve can achieve when it cut fine particulate pollution by 35.6 per cent between 2013 and 2017. The United Nations Environment Programme’s review credits the largest share of that improvement to replacing coal in boilers and homes and 23 per cent to cuts made by its neighbours under a national plan. India, where the Lancet Countdown valued the lives lost to air pollution in 2023 at 13.5 per cent of gross domestic product, can hardly afford to treat clean air as a luxury. Its air quality commission, which can already issue directions to every state around the capital, could hold each state to a binding target.

The coal plants around the capital can be made to clean their stacks. Buses and metro feeders can make the private car unnecessary, and fires at landfills can be put out for good. Construction dust can be policed all year, and money already sanctioned can be spent against measured results, with the death toll published as routinely as the AQI. Households carry their share too, in the crackers we light, the waste we burn, and the cars we drive, and voters can make the air an issue that decides elections.

If a single factory poisoned a town this way, we would call it a crime. Spread across governments, industries and households, it still remains one — a slow crime against humanity, with blood on all our hands. Nobody is coming to rescue Delhi from itself, and the choice before its people this winter is whether to go on living like pests in a fumigated city or to decide, at last, that they and their children deserve to breathe.