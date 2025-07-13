Digital personal data protection law brings change and challenges

With the notification of rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act (2023) expected soon, India is preparing for a landmark shift in how personal data is handled. While the Act promises to empower users and strengthen data governance, it also raises a range of implementation challenges. For businesses, regulators, and consumers, navigating this transition will require thoughtful planning and coordination.

At the heart of the Act lies the principle of consent. The Act gives individuals — or data principals — the right to decide how their personal data is collected and used. For many businesses, this means reworking