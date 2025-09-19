Doing well by doing good: Swami Vivekananda's guide for modern enterprise

More than a decade ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) unveiled its purpose statement as “Doing Well by Doing Good”. The company’s programme included “Integrated Sustainability Strategies”, “Purpose-Driven Brands”, and “Making a Tangible Positive Impact”. The purpose had evolved progressively from the 1950s — “Hindustan Lever Serves the Home” — and the 1980s — “Relevant Technology”. After experiencing my Tata career, the idea of stakeholder management strengthened in my mind. I point this out because “purpose” is a mantra for contemporary management gurus!

Last week I attended a Hong Kong conference on how businesses can achieve