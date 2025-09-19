Friday, September 19, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Doing well by doing good: Swami Vivekananda's guide for modern enterprise

Doing well by doing good: Swami Vivekananda's guide for modern enterprise

India has its own long tradition of business doing social good. These are deeply embedded in family businesses, partially captured in the series The Story of Indian Business

Swami Vivekananda
premium

What India needs is an overhaul of its public-enterprise philosophy, as distinct from rules. (Photo courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)

R Gopalakrishnan
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than a decade ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) unveiled its purpose statement as “Doing Well by Doing Good”. The company’s programme included “Integrated Sustainability Strategies”, “Purpose-Driven Brands”, and “Making a Tangible Positive Impact”. The purpose had evolved progressively from the 1950s — “Hindustan Lever Serves the Home” — and the 1980s — “Relevant Technology”. After experiencing my Tata career, the idea of stakeholder management strengthened in my mind. I point this out because “purpose” is a mantra for contemporary management gurus!
 
Last week I attended a Hong Kong conference on how businesses can achieve
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Hindustan Unilever Hindustan Unilever HUL BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon