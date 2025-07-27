Exim matters: No substantial changes in new law on bills of lading

Last Monday, the Bills of Lading Act, 2025, that aims to replace the Indian Bills of Lading Act, 1856, was enacted. The new law will come into effect on a date to be notified by the government.

In substance, the new legislation changes nothing. The bill of lading, issued by the carriers to the shippers, will continue to be a receipt for goods, evidence of the contract of carriage and a document of title to the goods. Upon endorsement of the bill of lading, the property and the rights under the contract of carriage will continue to pass on to