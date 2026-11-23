Rule 1 of the General Rules for Interpretation of the First Schedule to the Customs Tariff Act, 1975 says that “the titles of sections, chapters and sub-chapters are provided for ease of reference only; for legal purposes, classification shall be determined according to the terms of the headings and any relative section or chapter notes”. So, for classification, please do not go by the chapter or section titles only. Please go by the wording of the headings, subheadings and tariff items read with the relevant section and chapter notes and where necessary, the Interpretative Notes.

Secondly, please note that the tariff item 21069051 expressly covers qualifying ‘compound alcoholic preparations of a kind used to manufacture beverages’ and not the beverages. The distinction is between a preparation used to make a beverage and a beverage classifiable under Chapter 22.

I refer to your article ‘New FEMA rules bring small service exporters into the reporting net’ which appeared on November 4, wherein you have said that “even small service providers like individuals engaged in online teaching of music and yoga are required to furnish form EDF to the bank”. Our bankers say that it is not necessary to do so. Can you please clarify.

The position stated in my October 4, 2026 article was correct under the regulations as they stood on that date. The Reserve Bank of India subsequently amended Regulation 3(2) by a notification dated November 2, 2026, effective from October 1, 2026. Under the amended rule, a resident individual exporting services is deemed to have furnished the EDF upon giving the authorised dealer the information it requires to credit the inward re­mittance.

Your bankers are therefore right under the amended regulations. A separate EDF is unnecessary.

We had exported certain goods by claiming duty drawback and RoDTEP duty credits. Soon after exporting, we found that we had packed the goods wrongly and so, recalled the consignment for repacking and re-export. Now, we cannot use the notification 158/95-Cus dated November 14, 1995, because that is for repairs, reconditioning, reprocessing. Use of S. No.1 of notification no. 45/2017-Cus dated June 30, 2017 would involve surrender of the export benefits and after Customs clearance and repacking, sending the goods as a fresh export claiming the benefits afresh. Is there a better way?

Yes. A warehousing route is available. File an into-bond bill of entry and move the goods to a bonded warehouse where you can ask for permission to repack the goods for exports. After repacking, you can re-export the goods under Section 69 without payment of import duty, subject to its conditions, by filing an ex-bond shipping bill. In this route, you need not surrender any export benefits availed.