Gen AI needs global governance

www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Generative Artificial Intelligence (Generative AI) is too powerful to be allowed to grow unfettered. That is a point on which almost everyone agrees. Geoffrey Hinton, often dubbed the Godfather of deep learning, and Sam Altman, the head of OpenAI, both concur on this matter. Mr Hinton has warned that Generative AI can be an existential threat to humankind, while Mr Altman has appealed to US lawmakers to create parameters for AI creators to prevent them from causing significant harm to