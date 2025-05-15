Govt needs to reinterpret viability gap funding for building social infra

In the Union Budget for 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earmarked ₹11.21 trillion for infrastructure capital expenditure — just slightly above last year’s ₹11.11 trillion. The messaging was clear: In the last 25 years, core infrastructure (especially transport and energy) had matured, and other sectors now required attention.

Key among them is clearly the social infrastructure sector — health care, education, tourism, housing, sanitation, water, skilling, and digital. These sectors also have a direct impact and visibility among the voting public, in contrast to core infrastructure. The Budget Speech mentioned that central ministries are required to come up with a