Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Has there been a slowdown in money supply after inflation targeting?

Has there been a slowdown in money supply after inflation targeting?

Apprehensions have been expressed in public domain of a slowdown in money supply on the back of an inadequate reserve money expansion and this could play a role in growth slowdown

Financial stress
Premium

Image: Shutterstock

Soumya Kanti Ghosh
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global economy continues to hog the limelight with geopolitical uncertainty looming large with the recent escalation of hostilities. Fortunately, India’s financial sector is resilient with asset quality in a robust shape. Financial stability however assumes paramount importance in the current context with gyrations in asset classes across the spectrum likely becoming the norm. 
 
Against this background, repeated apprehensions have been expressed in public domain of a marked slowdown in money supply (M3) on the back of an inadequate reserve money (RM) expansion and this could play a role in growth slowdown of India coupled with global uncertainties.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Inflation India inflation BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon