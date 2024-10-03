Has there been a slowdown in money supply after inflation targeting?

Global economy continues to hog the limelight with geopolitical uncertainty looming large with the recent escalation of hostilities. Fortunately, India’s financial sector is resilient with asset quality in a robust shape. Financial stability however assumes paramount importance in the current context with gyrations in asset classes across the spectrum likely becoming the norm.



Against this background, repeated apprehensions have been expressed in public domain of a marked slowdown in money supply (M3) on the back of an inadequate reserve money (RM) expansion and this could play a role in growth slowdown of India coupled with global uncertainties.