Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Horticulture deserves better amid export hurdles and safety norms

Horticulture deserves better amid export hurdles and safety norms

Horticultural crops are characteristically more productive and remunerative than food crops

horticulture
Premium

Representative Image

Surinder Sud
5 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Horticulture has emerged as one of the key growth engines of Indian agriculture. The production of fruit, vegetables, and other horticultural crops has consistently outstripped that of food grains ever since 2011-12. This agricultural year, 2024-25 (July to June), the output of horticultural products is projected at 362 million tonnes, which is nearly 10 per cent higher than the anticipated food grain output of 331 million tonnes, though the land under horticulture is merely one-fourth of that under grain crops. Besides, annual growth in horticultural production has been around 8 per cent, against nearly 4 per cent in the case
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Horticulture Horticulture exports Agriculture

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon