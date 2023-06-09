How Digital Public Infrastructure can help in women-led development

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and its role in making direct benefit transfer and other payments possible, into Aadhaar-linked, verified bank accounts, is rightly a global example. It has taken transparency and accountability to a new level in access to public funds. It has improved the ease of money transfer in the remotest regions of the country. The unprecedented success of the Jan Dhan accounts for women has opened limitless possibilities for women-led growth. From DPI being a successful payment system, time has come for it to evolve into a enterprise platform credit access with local-level accountability, financial literacy and fair interface of deprived women’s collectives with formal credit access.
The expansion of women’s collectives with social capital under the Rural Livelihood Mission has been unprecedented, especially over the last ten years. The collectives' success in southern Indian states in poverty reduction is
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or