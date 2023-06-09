How Digital Public Infrastructure can help in women-led development

The expansion of women’s collectives with social capital under the Rural Livelihood Mission has been unprecedented, especially over the last ten years. The collectives' success in southern Indian states in poverty reduction is

India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and its role in making direct benefit transfer and other payments possible, into Aadhaar-linked, verified bank accounts, is rightly a global example. It has taken transparency and accountability to a new level in access to public funds. It has improved the ease of money transfer in the remotest regions of the country. The unprecedented success of the Jan Dhan accounts for women has opened limitless possibilities for women-led growth. From DPI being a successful payment system, time has come for it to evolve into a enterprise platform credit access with local-level accountability, financial literacy and fair interface of deprived women’s collectives with formal credit access.