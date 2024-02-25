Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

How long will the bull run continue for PSU banks?

In the past one year, the S&P BSE Bankex has been up 17.63 per cent and the Bank Nifty 17.04 per cent. But the Nifty PSU Bank index has risen close to 95 per cent

Public sector banks
Premium

Illustration by Binay Sinha

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 6:28 PM IST
These days, every investor is busy dissecting a three-letter word while taking exposure in the Indian stock market — PSU. It stands for public sector undertaking. Bank analysts have been looking at the pack of 12 PSU banks in a new light.

The reason is not difficult to find. Sherlock Holmes would have said, “Elementary, my dear Watson.”

Whether or not Holmes ever said this to Watson is debatable. But no one questions Holmes’ keen power of observation. He was a master of deductive reasoning. Holmes was someone who could deduce or draw specific conclusions from general principles. The bank analysts are
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Nifty PSU Bank soars 3%; Bank of India, Union Bank, PNB, UCO rally up to 7%

Buy Nifty PSU Bank at this support; Nifty FMCG strategy eyed in this range

Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Private Bank overbought on charts: How to trade?

REC, PFC, IRFC zoom over 200% in FY24. Time to exit PSU stocks?

Optimal time to book profits in PSU funds: Will the rally continue?

To-do list for Modi 3.0

Putin has already lost

Startup & family business governance

Are you not entertained by Bazball?

Byju's spectacular meltdown

Topics : PSU Banks Bankers BSE Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon