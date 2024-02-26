Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

How the government lost the script on MSP to farmers

An agitation, perhaps scripted to end in a compromise, is unexpectedly rewriting itself

farmers protest
Premium

Goyal held a press conference to showcase the government's "innovative and out-of-the-box" solution | File image

Bharat Bhushan
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
The Punjab farmers' agitation is growing, and the two organisations that were trying to upstage the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) are no longer in control. An agitation, perhaps scripted to end in a compromise, is unexpectedly rewriting itself.

The Centre wanted to settle the issue of minimum support price (MSP) after having made a promise to do so in 2020 to end the farmers' movement against three farm laws. A resolution before the general election would insulate the government from criticism about a breach of promise.

Its opportunity came when two organisations marginal to the earlier agitation– the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Five crops at MSP for five years: Centre's offer to protesting farmers

Farmers' protest: Govt to hold talks, section 144 in Delhi-NCR. 10 updates

Farmers' protest highlights: Heavy traffic snarl seen near Singhu border

Farmers' protest highlights: Noida farmers call off Feb 23 Delhi march

Highlights of the day: Farmers say won't march to Delhi for 2 days

Choking election funds for the Congress

Imran Wins. Army defeated. Instability ahead in Pakistan

The North-South divide: The 'fiscal injustice' rhetoric is biased

Speed dating by Nitish and why the BJP embraced him

Red Sea impact: Who would a price rise hurt the most?

WTO MC13 may not achieve much

Three lessons from two years

The spectacular flameout of Byju's

Does your loan fulfil the AA criteria?

Navigating the export maze for MSMEs

Topics : MSP farmers protest farmers central government Centre

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon