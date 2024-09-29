How to make in India for the world and attract large global companies

Manufacturing and trade support each other: Quality manufacturing increases export, and global-market access helps manufacturers grow. India’s trade relies heavily on manufactured goods, which account for 75 per cent of its merchandise exports.

The last decade (2014-24) of India’s manufacturing and export performance offers an interesting perspective on how these two vital components of economic growth have performed.

The government has highlighted several achievements as India completed 10 years of the “Make in India” initiative. For example, 99 per cent of the mobile phones used in India are now made locally. India is now a net exporter of finished