Image editing spurs an industry as digital identities turn more fluid

While the internet’s memory is permanent, our digital identities have become fluid. Fuelled by effortless smartphone filters, a growing number of consumers are trading reality for an altered, online persona.

The digital-imaging market has developed into a multi-billion-dollar business with applications beyond social media. The need for capturing, altering, analysing and sharing images is now as much a personal need as an industry. Sophisticated technologies are allowing image management that is changing the way consumers see themselves.

The digital-imaging market is valued at $26.94 billion in 2025 and is forecast to expand to $38.14 billion by 2030, according to a