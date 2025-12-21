Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 10:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Image editing spurs an industry as digital identities turn more fluid

The surge in user-generated content, especially on social media platforms, has accelerated innovation in photo-editing tools

Pranjal Sharma
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

While the internet’s memory is permanent, our digital identities have become fluid. Fuelled by effortless smartphone filters, a growing number of consumers are trading reality for an altered, online persona. 
The digital-imaging market has developed into a multi-billion-dollar business with applications beyond social media. The need for capturing, altering, analysing and sharing images is now as much a personal need as an industry. Sophisticated technologies are allowing image management that is changing the way consumers see themselves.  
The digital-imaging market is valued at $26.94 billion in 2025 and is forecast to expand to $38.14 billion by 2030, according to a
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Artificial intelligence Social Media digital identity
