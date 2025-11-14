In Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro amplifies Shelley's morality tale

We have grown up with the Boris Karloff and Christopher Lee versions of Frankenstein wherein the green-hued monster created by the good Dr Frankenstein mostly grunts to strike terror among those that cross his path as well as movie audiences. Therefore, it is something of a surprise that the latest film incarnation of Mary Shelley’s 1818 Gothic novel, written and directed by Guillermo del Toro, is aesthetically pleasing, visually lush, and morally unequivocal.

The Mexican auteur has made 13 films in his career, beginning 1993 with Cronos in Spanish. He uses fables, fairy tales, and monsters in most of his