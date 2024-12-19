Business Standard

Thursday, December 19, 2024 | 10:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / India's compensatory afforestation efforts need reset, accountability

India's compensatory afforestation efforts need reset, accountability

Poor implementation and data gaps hinder India's push for ecological balance

Photo: Bloomberg
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Vinayak Chatterjee Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 10:16 PM IST
A news item in the Delhi edition of the Times of India on December 3, 2024, stated the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had taken suo motu cognizance of a report by Global Forest Watch, which pointed out India had lost 2.3 million hectares of forest cover since 2000. That amounted to 6 per cent of tree cover. This “would be almost 15 times the size of Delhi!”
 
While much of this alarming reduction would be attributed to all-round development efforts, it would also be necessary to point out that India has “Compensatory Afforestation” (CA) policies in place. The question, therefore,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : National Green Tribunal forests Compensatory Afforestation Bil BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon