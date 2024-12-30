India's hunger paradox: Few miss meals, but food insecurity persists

The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2023 (SOFI) report estimates 74 million undernourished people in India between 2020 and 2022, highlighting widespread food insecurity and hunger. The Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2023 ranks India 111th out of 125 countries. This index underscores high levels of child stunting, wasting, and undernourishment, conveying food inadequacy in the population on a day-to-day basis. While the GHI has sparked significant media and political attention, it also underscores the persistent challenges of food insecurity in India.

Meal consumption patterns

International statistics reveal widespread hunger, but exact numbers of individuals going to