Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 06:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / BSE at 150: India's stock market stands out globally, has grown stronger

BSE at 150: India's stock market stands out globally, has grown stronger

The market has faced its share of storms: from the 1992 scam to the global financial crisis. But like a sturdy bull, it has only grown stronger with each challenge

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
premium

The game changed in 1986 with the launch of the Sensex, a benchmark that put India’s stock market on the map

Raamdeo Agrawal
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 6:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Imagine a time when trading stocks meant shouting bids on a bustling exchange floor, with deals sealed by trust among a tight-knit group of brokers. That was the Indian stock market half-a-century ago. Fast forward to today, and we’re celebrating the 150th anniversary of BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange), Asia’s oldest stock exchange, which has grown into a tech-savvy, globally competitive powerhouse. The Indian stock market’s journey is nothing short of remarkable: a story of innovation, resilience, and opportunity that’s worth celebrating.
 
Back in the day, trading happened in the BSE’s lively “ring,” where brokers, known as jobbers, called out
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Market Insights BS Special BS Opinion stock market trading BSE
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon